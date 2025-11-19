Man Utd ‘pushing’ to sign Swedish exciting wonderkid Kevin Filling from AIK

Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign highly rated Swedish wonderkid Kevin Filling from AIK, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Since INEOS took over the reins at Old Trafford, one thing they’ve genuinely got right is the recruitment of young talent.

Their first summer in charge brought in players like Chido Obi-Martins and Sekou Kone — smart, low-cost signings when you look at how much potential both already have.

By January, that approach became even clearer. Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell stepped into key roles and pushed through deals for Ayden Heaven, Patrick Dorgu, Diego Leon, and, most recently, Cristian Orozco.

Now, Filling is the latest youngster Manchester United’s hierarchy are looking at closely and are now keen to get the deal done.

This is according to reputable German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, who claims that Man Utd are plotting a swoop for the transfer of the Sweden U18 centre-forward to Old Trafford.

However, while United have not yet reached an agreement for the exciting forward’s transfer, the Red Devils are still ‘pushing’ to get the deal over the line, according to the journalist.

Prospect

In a boost to the Red Devils, despite having a contract with the 12-time Swedish champions that runs until 2028, the report adds that Filling could depart the Strawberry Arena on a permanent move as early as the January transfer window.

Having netted three goals in 313 minutes of football for AIK’s youth side, it’s no surprise interest in the youngster is expected to grow, with Plettenberg adding that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have now joined the race to sign the teenager.

Sweden has built a strong reputation for producing top-level strikers in the modern era—from Henrik Larsson and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres.

Now, there’s growing excitement that 16-year-old Kevin Filling could be the next big name to follow that line, with the AIK youngster already attracting attention from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

INEOS have already shown their determination to secure the best young talent, so it would come as no surprise if the club moved for Filling in January to strengthen their youth setup and future prospects.