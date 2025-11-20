Man Utd express interest in Ajax star Jorthy Mokio

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Ajax’s highly rated defensive midfielder Jorthy Mokio, according to Sky Sports.

Mokio made the switch from KAA Gent to the Dutch giants last summer, going on to feature 20 times for Ajax U21 and adding another 29 outings with the senior side, 12 of which came across all competitions.

Earlier in the campaign, The Guardian listed him among the top 60 talents born in 2008.

He fully fits the description of a wonderkid—making his Ajax debut at just 16 and becoming the club’s second-youngest starter in Eredivisie history, sitting only behind the legendary Clarence Seedorf, and becoming the third-youngest goalscorer in Europa League history.

By 17, he had already appeared for Belgium, and everything suggests he is on course to command their midfield for the next decade and a half, potentially forming a long-term partnership with fellow rising star Nathan De Cat, who plays for Anderlecht.

According to Sky Sports, Ajax are looking to extend Mokio’s stay at the Johan Cruyff Arena beyond 2027, but the 17-year-old is reluctant to sign a new contract and is considering a possible departure, putting several clubs on red alert.

One of the clubs keen on signing the youngster is Man Utd, as per Sky Sport, which claims the 13-time Premier League champions are the ‘most interested’ in Mokio, having impressed the club’s scouts as a player who fits the club’s youth-driven rebuilding process.

However, the Red Devils face stern competition for his signature, as the report adds that Newcastle United and Eintracht Frankfurt have also earmarked the versatile midfielder as a potential option to bolster their squad.

Prospect

Since Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a minority share in United, the club has shifted its recruitment strategy toward securing emerging talent, with Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell heavily influencing this direction thanks to their backgrounds in youth development at Manchester City and the Red Bull network.

Under this revamped structure, United have already brought in several promising youngsters—Harley Emsden-James, Enzo Kana-Biyik, and Diego Leon—adding to an academy that was further strengthened last season by the arrivals of Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi.

With an £8m Transfermarkt valuation, United could be getting a player who perfectly fits the profile to fit seamlessly into Amorim’s setup while also possessing the potential to become an important figure for the club in the years ahead.