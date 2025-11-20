Can Arsenal star join an exclusive club with only two other members?

Arsenal’s recruitment business since last winning the Premier League title in 2003-04 has raised eyebrows at times. Big money has been invested in areas that really did not need to be reinforced.

More has been wasted on costly flops, with value notoriously difficult to find in what is often a congested marketplace. Occasionally, though, those charged with the task of identifying new arrivals get that scouting procedure spot on.

Questions were asked, with Aaron Ramsdale already on board, if Spanish goalkeeper David Raya was a necessary addition during the summer of 2023. He has gone on to silence any doubters in spectacular fashion.

Key component

Key component

Having been viewed as a squad player when walking through the door, Raya is now a key component in Mike Arteta’s well-oiled machine that sits at 8/13 in Premiership winner odds to bring a long wait for domestic dominance to a close in 2025-26.

Arsenal have been knocking on that door for some time, with football betting odds expecting them to compete for the grandest of prizes on an annual basis, but tangible success has been in short supply.

Raya has been doing his bit to ensure that the Gunners are there or thereabouts when it comes to the business end of trophy tilts, with the most reliable last line of defence being found in north London.

Back-to-back Golden Glove awards have been secured in English top-flight competition, with inspiration being taken from iconic teams of years gone by that often performed in front of ‘1-0 to the Arsenal’ chants.

The laundry department at Emirates Stadium has been relatively quiet, with clean sheets in plentiful supply. Records have tumbled as the history books have been rewritten, with all of that being achieved by a man that some did not even want.

Arteta has been quick to snap back at those who felt the need to question his business, admitting that he was “hammered” when bringing Raya on board. He has now saluted the Spaniard’s “tremendous impact”.

The Gunners’ head coach has also said of the impressive shutout numbers being posted by his No.1: “Pretty good? It’s the best in the history of the football club! It’s unbelievable.” He is not wrong, with the ex-Brentford shot-stopper exceeding all expectations.

It could be that Raya helps to return the top-flight crown to Arsenal’s mantelpiece in 2026, with more pieces of an intricate puzzle being slotted in alongside him. If he were to tick that box, then the chances are that an exclusive club will be joined in the process.

Notable treble

Notable treble

Raya’s role between the sticks means that he is never going to record a typical hat-trick – with it his responsibility to prevent goals from being scored, rather than net them himself. He is, however, on course to complete a notable treble.

With two Golden Gloves under his belt, he could become just the third player in the Premier League era to collect three in a row. Ex-Liverpool star Pepe Reina (2005-08) and one-time Manchester City custodian Joe Hart (2010-13) are the only other men to have achieved that feat.

Historic achievements are within touching distance for Raya – both collective and individual – with it up to him to reach out and grab them in a manner that further highlights why he has become one of the safest pairs of hands in the business.