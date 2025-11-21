Manchester United table £79 million bid for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni

Casemiro has turned around a slow start at Manchester United to emerge as one of their most important players, and with the squad already lacking in numbers and quality in midfield, the situation has played out in his favour.

Ruben Amorim has placed his trust in the 33-year-old in his side’s double pivot over the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte, but with the former Real Madrid star’s age in mind, the Red Devils need to consider signing a replacement.

Fichajes has reported that Manchester United have already tabled a bid worth £79 million for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, but their offer was swiftly rebuked by the Whites, who have the Frenchman firmly in their plans.

Tchouameni is a vital part of Xabi Alonso’s plans and is expected to renew his contract at the Bernabeu soon, so if United are to stand a chance at signing him in the near future, they will need to make a really compelling offer to the player as well as his club.

Tchouameni a great signing but chances of United move remain low

Interestingly, Casemiro left Real Madrid after Aurelien Tchouameni joined them from AS Monaco in summer 2022 as a long-term replacement for the Brazilian international, and during his time in Spain, the 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength.

He has yet to go a long way with matching Casemiro’s legacy with the 15-time European champions but with a Champions League and seven other trophies to his name, Tchouameni has enough time under his belt to surpass his predecessor.

Nonetheless, Casemiro was a better overall player although Tchouameni has really stood out with his passing from the back and in addition to some brilliant defending, his ball-playing ability from the double pivot could be key for Manchester United.

Aurelien Tchouameni, however, is likely to cost them upwards of £100 million as Real Madrid will look to recoup most of their investment in him but with the player more than happy in the Spanish capital, chances of a switch to England are bleak.