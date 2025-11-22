Man Utd tracking midfielder Elliot Anderson



According to The Times, Manchester United are keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson as they seek a replacement for Casemiro at the end of the campaign.

The Red Devils have been vulnerable in the midfield department over the past year and they are yearning for a marquee defensive midfielder. Casemiro has been in good form under Ruben Amorim’s tutelage in 2025, but the Brazilian is no longer in the prime of his career and does not possess the fitness to sustain the same work rate over 90 minutes.

The Times now claim that the Mancunian giants are weighing up a summer move for Anderson. The Englishman is viewed as a replacement for Casemiro, whose contract expires in June next year. His current deal has a 12-month extension clause, but United have no desire to trigger that option, given he is one of the highest earners at the club.

Forest are expected to wait until the summer to contemplate Anderson’s sale. With the immense progress made by the 23-year-old, the Tricky Trees could hold out for as much as £100 million for him. Liverpool and Newcastle United are also monitoring the midfielder, who has become a mainstay in the England set-up since his debut in September.

Top-class

Anderson has been exemplary with his performances for the Tricky Trees since his switch from the Magpies in 2024. He has made immense progress as a defensive midfielder and looks to have assured his place with the Three Lions for next summer’s World Cup.

He may want to pursue a bigger challenge at club level too and United could provide the ideal platform. The Red Devils have lacked control in the midfield. Casemiro has transformed his fortunes, but he prefers to defend deep rather than engage into the opposition nowadays.

Anderson would be a perfect acquisition to replace the Brazilian star. He has won 7 duels and almost 3 tackles per game for Forest in the Premier League this campaign, as per Fotmob. He has also been efficient with his distribution with 60 passes on average.

The 23-year-old, valued at £54 million by Fotmob, has likewise excelled with his movement, high pressing, work rate and dribbling skills. He is an all-round package as a defensive midfielder, and United will be desperate to get their hands on his signature.