Man Utd interested in signing Tottenham target Mateta

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur target and Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following Rasmus Hojlund’s disappointing performances last term, the Red Devils decided to part ways with him in the summer. He has signed for Napoli on a loan deal with an obligation to make the move permanent if they qualify for the Champions League next season.

As a replacement, Man Utd have bought Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. However, the 22-year-old has taken time to settle in English football, making only three goal contributions in 12 appearances in all competitions.

Now, the Slovenian has sustained a knee injury and is set to remain sidelined for at least a month. On the other hand, Joshua Zirkzee is the other striker option United currently have, but he has struggled to break into Ruben Amorim’s starting XI this campaign.

Therefore, it appears the Red Devils are planning to sign a new striker next year. Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to revive their interest in signing Mateta, with the player refusing to sign an extension with the Eagles despite entering the final 18 months of his current deal.

United were linked with a move for the Frenchman last summer before purchasing Sesko. But they haven’t cooled their interest in him, and Crystal Palace are ready to sell him for a fee of around £40m if they eventually fail to agree on a fresh term with him.

Mateta to Man Utd

However, the report claim that it is highly unlikely that the South London club will allow their star striker to leave in mid-season.

Apart from the Old Trafford club, Tottenham and Newcastle are also keen on purchasing the 28-year-old, so the player isn’t short of potential suitors.

After making more than 20 goal contributions in the last two consecutive seasons, Mateta has continued to showcase his productivity this season, netting eight goals and registering a solitary assist in all competitions. Having showcased his qualities in the English top flight, the forward has secured his place in the French national team.

He is a Premier League-proven player and would be a great coup for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club eventually manage to lure him away from Selhurst Park next year.