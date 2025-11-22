Man Utd plot double swoop to sign Jeremy Jacquet & Meite

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a swoop to sign Stade Rennais duo Jeremy Jacquet and Mohamed Kader Meite, as per a recent report.

The Red Devils currently have Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven and Matthijs de Ligt as options to deploy in the centre-back position.

However, Martínez has been out injured since the start of this year, while Maguire’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season, so his future isn’t secured at Old Trafford. On the other hand, Heaven is still young and needs time to develop.

Ruben Amorim has used Luke Shaw and Noussair Mazraoui in the centre-back position in his preferred back-three system. However, neither is a specialist CB.

On the other hand, United also have issues in the striker position despite purchasing Benjamin Sesko last summer. He has picked up a knee injury after starting his life slowly in the Premier League. Joshua Zirkzee, meanwhile, is said to be looking to leave in January, having struggled to find regular game time thus far this season.

As per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Man Utd are contemplating reinforcing the centre-back and striker position next year and have earmarked Jacquet and Meite as serious options.

Jacquet & Meite to Man Utd

The Red Devils have been monitoring the duo before making a potential swoop and sent scouts to watch them in action for Rennes against Paris FC just before the international break.

Jacquet has established himself as a regular starter for the French club, but Meite plays as a rotational option. The defender was even on Arsenal’s radar last summer before they decided to sign Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapié.

Jacquet, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a 20-year-old right-footed centre-back. He is quick, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, good in the air and also reads the game well.

On the other hand, Meite, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is an 18-year-old striker. In only five Ligue 1 starts thus far this season, he has scored twice and registered as many assists.

Both Meite and Jacquet are extremely talented players and possess the potential to reach the top. Therefore, they would be great acquisitions for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure their services next year.