Betting on AFCON 2025 – Here’s What You Should Know

2025 was probably not as exciting as 2024 in terms of football events, but December is about to change that. The AFCON 2025 will be one of the most important tournaments of the year, and it will feature a total of 24 teams. The tournament will be in Morocco and it will begin on December 21 and last until January 18. Needless to say, AFCON will offer a lot of betting opportunities, so let’s see what you can expect from this competition.

You’ll find the tournament across many bookmakers

One of the first things you need to know before deciding to wager on this competition is its availability. Considering its size, you can find the different Africa Cup of Nations Fixtures when using pretty much any online bookmaker that offers football as a sport. Every bookie will want to offer it because they are aware that people who bet on this sport will be interested in wagering on this option.

Having said that, do not expect to find the same set of options across all bookmakers. In fact, you have to be very careful when selecting where you bet because some of the more prominent companies will always have at least a few more things for you to choose from.

Also, remember to analyse the betting operator’s security features. Having many options for football betting and AFCON 2025 is a plus, but they are not the leading factor when deciding what company to use. It is key that the brand has at least one license and several security features.

Learn how to use certain features

AFCON 2025 will allow us to watch multiple high-profile matches between some of the best teams in Africa. Naturally, bookmakers will allow you to wager on all of them and you can also use different features while betting on a particular game. The features themselves will depend on the specific bookmaker and what it has, so it’s advisable to check at least a few sites before deciding which one to go for.

In terms of what we believe is worth using, live betting is the first thing that comes to mind. You should be able to wager on live AFCON 2025 matches no matter the bookie you choose. This will enable you to explore new markets and access dynamic odds.

Live streaming is definitely another interesting option you can try, but the problem is that it will most likely not be available. These types of football events have expensive TV rights, meaning that most bookmakers will likely be unable to afford to purchase them.

Fortunately, Cash Out is next on the list and it is one of those features you should find everywhere. It is a fantastic option to use when you need to settle a bet earlier because you are not sure what’s going to happen. Depending on which AFCON 2025 bookie you go with, you may even have three different cashout options.

Lastly, AFCON 2025 will definitely offer an opportunity to use Bet Builder. The feature unlocks the potential to bet on more than one market from the same competition.

There will be special bonuses

Since many bookmakers will allow their clients to bet on the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, all sites will compete against each other. Some of them want to be in a better position, which is why they will try to offer special bonuses during the tournament’s duration.

Aside from the classic welcome bonuses available to new customers, you can also expect to find an odds boost. The same is true for free bets because they are very popular among football fans and will let them wager on AFCON 2025 without risking their own money.

In some cases, bookies can even offer cashback. This is the “defensive” bonus that could give back up to 10% or 20% of the money used to place the bet.

The pitfalls you should avoid

Betting on any football event is tricky and AFCON 2025 is no exception. There are many pitfalls you should avoid, starting with overvaluing star players. This is a common mistake people make when wagering on these kinds of competitions, and it is something that can cause issues. Most AFCON matches often hinge on team cohesion, not individual brilliance, so keep that in mind.

Underestimating smaller teams is another common pitfall that many bettors encounter. AFCON 2025 definitely has its favorites in the form of Morocco and Senegal, but this does not mean that smaller teams have no chances. Overreliance on historical records can be misleading; therefore, exercise caution when deciding what to wager on.

Emotional bias is the next trap that you have to learn to control. Supporting a favorite nation can be good, but it can cloud objective analysis. Consequently, you could end up making riskier and impulsive decisions.