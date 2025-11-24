£100m but out of form: Will Man Utd finally get the midfielder Amorim wants?

Football journalist David Ornstein recently confirmed Manchester United’s interest in Carlos Baleba. Brighton and Hove Albion value their midfielder at above £100 million, but the Cameroonian has had an uneven start to the season.

Baleba has shown glimpses of the strength, close control, and acceleration that has made him such a sought after player, but just as often he has had only minimal involvement in games.

Subbed off – but still wanted by United

Ornstein told Planet Football that if he were Ruben Amorim and could only sign one player, he would sign Baleba, “because they want him, he wants them”.

But Baleba has not looked like the player he did last season. In many games he’s been subbed off. In the so-called A23 Derby with Crystal Palace, Fabian Hurzeler withdrew Baleba in the 75th minute with the game tied at 0-0.

In other games, Baleba has played even less. He only lasted 59 minutes against United, and half a match against Wolves, Tottenham, and Everton.

Baleba isn’t the only Brighton player to have struggled for consistency this season. They have been one of the Premier League’s more unpredictable teams, with wins against Manchester City and Chelsea but losses against Everton and United, a team they usually relish playing.

One bright note has been Danny Welbeck’s form. The former England striker was overlooked for Thomas Tuchel’s latest squad but had scored six league goals going into the November international break. Given the form of Erling Haaland, any other striker topping the scoring charts is extremely unlikely, but Brighton fans who bet on sports may be surprised to see Welbeck’s name way down the list. He’s priced at 66/1 by most bookmakers.

Welbeck had backed Baleba to “go right to the top” amid the summer transfer rumours. The striker said his teammate has all the attributes to become a “world-beater”.

Before the game against United, Hurzeler said Baleba has to make “habits” out of his better displays and to become more consistent. Hurzeler suggested he had criticised some of Baleba’s performances in private and that it was important to have relationships with players where they could receive feedback.

United’s midfield

Amorim has often played Bruno Fernandes alongside Casemiro in his deeper midfield positions. Despite most fans crying out for a new central midfielder in the summer – and Baleba reportedly being top of the club’s list – United instead signed two players to play behind the striker. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbuemo came in for big fees, and the latter has been one of their standout players. But the pair’s arrival meant Fernandes hasn’t often played in his favoured number 10 position.

Fernandes playing deeper has also been due to Amorim wanting more control in possession. The Portuguese is United’s best ball-playing midfielder but has at times looked uncomfortable defending – and running. He’s said he’s had to run more than ever this season, repeatedly looking out of breath after covering hard yards.

Amorim said in early November that Fernandes might be rotated more next season (per The Athletic). With United not playing European football this season, they generally only have one game per week. But Amorim says that with European games more rotation will be needed. Kobbie Mainoo, who reportedly wanted to leave in the summer after falling out of favour, is seen as competition for Fernandes.

Bit-part players

Mainoo is yet to start a league game this season, but he’s not the only midfielder lacking minutes. Manuel Ugarte has generally only played off the bench, with the 33-year-old Casemiro’s legs being tested. Casemiro is actually United’s second top scorer behind Mbeumo. Amorim is also keen on Mason Mount, who he sees as more of a number 10 than a number 8.

In defence, Noussair Mazraoui, initially a favourite of Amorim’s, has played less often this season. Joshua Zirkzee is also struggling for gametime.

After a shaky start, Senne Lammens has mostly looked assured in goal and an upgrade on Altay Bayindir, who may have to watch from the bench for the rest of the season.

Where would Baleba fit in?

If Fernandes is to continue as a number 8, then Baleba would theoretically replace Casemiro. It’s possible that Amorim sees Fernandes’s future further forward, where he’d really like to be playing. That would mean United might need two – not just one – new midfielders. Or, if Ugarte can find his feet in the Premier League, Baleba could partner the Uruguayan.

It’s also possible that Amorim expects Fernandes to move to Saudi Arabia. The captain turned down a reportedly eyewatering amount of money in the summer. United would have profited too: Fernandes took the rare step to publicly disclose what Al Hilal were prepared to offer. He told The Athletic that £80-100 million was realistic.

Amorim told Fernandes he didn’t want him to leave, and he stayed in part because of his connection with the fans. If he is to leave, it may be for Sporting. Fernandes said if he had the chance to play in Portugal again, it would be for the team he spent three seasons with.