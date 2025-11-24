Four players who will be key to England at the 2026 World Cup

It will come as no surprise that England have booked their place at next summer’s World Cup in North America.

Aside from a couple of rare blips in the 1970s and again for the 1994 World Cup in the United States, qualifying for the tournament has often been a foregone conclusion for the Three Lions.

However, the manner in which England have progressed under new boss Thomas Tuchel was particularly impressive, winning all eight of their games, scoring 22 goals, and conceding none.

There’s fresh hope and optimism since the former Chelsea manager replaced Gareth Southgate, and after a couple of near misses at successive European Championships, could this now be the moment England finally end their countless years of hurt?

What’s especially interesting about Tuchel’s approach is that he isn’t afraid to drop players from the squad based on reputation—something rarely seen among England managers in recent years.

Here are four players who could be pivotal in North America.

Harry Kane

While Tuchel has experimented with different areas of the squad, Harry Kane has remained the one constant.

The Three Lions captain enjoyed another outstanding qualifying campaign, scoring nine goals in eight games. With England arguably lacking a truly elite back-up option up front, Kane’s presence will be imperative next summer.

Tuchel will be praying that the 32-year-old Bayern Munich forward stays fit—an untimely injury could seriously damage England’s hopes of finally lifting the trophy.

Marcus Rashford

A player many wouldn’t have expected to be in World Cup contention this time last year, Marcus Rashford was overlooked for Euro 2024 and Nations League duty following a difficult spell at Manchester United.

But the 28-year-old has rediscovered his spark at Barcelona and is firmly back in Tuchel’s plans.

Rashford made a noticeable impact off the bench in the recent 2-0 win over Albania, setting up Kane’s second goal late on. If he maintains this form, he’ll be pushing hard to start on the left wing in North America.

Jordan Henderson

Once an England regular, Jordan Henderson’s move to Saudi Arabia—and later struggles at Ajax—saw him fall out of favour and miss Euro 2024.

At his age, many assumed his international career had reached its natural conclusion. Yet Henderson has been a surprise standout under Tuchel throughout the qualifying campaign.

Used smartly as a late-game option to help England see out matches, his experience and composure could prove invaluable at a major tournament. Add in his influence within the dressing room, and Henderson may still have a significant role to play.

Reece James

It’s extremely unfortunate that Reece James has amassed only 22 England caps, with injuries robbing him of multiple opportunities—including a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

This season, however, the Chelsea full-back has enjoyed a much smoother run, featuring in all of the Blues’ Premier League fixtures at the time of writing.

If his fitness holds, James has every chance of securing the starting right-back slot next summer. His defensive reliability, paired with his dynamism going forward, could give England a crucial edge on the biggest stage.

With a refreshed squad, a new tactical approach under Tuchel, and key players stepping up at the right time, anticipation is building once again. England have the talent—now it’s about delivering when it matters most.