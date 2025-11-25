Manchester United plotting January bid to sign Real Madrid forward Federico Valverde

Manchester United were beaten by 10-man Everton in the Premier League yesterday as a five-match unbeaten run came to an end with the Red Devils remaining 10th in the standings having played 12 matches so far this season.

Ruben Amorim was critical of his side’s performance and while they did little to trouble their opponent’s backline, the midfield particularly struggled with underwhelming control and energy as Casemiro was left alone in the engine room a number of times.

Bruno Fernandes venturing forward has cost Man United stability on the transitions and as a result, they are looking to sign Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in January, Fichajes has reported, with a £105 million bid on the cards for the Uruguayan.

Valverde and Xabi Alonso are at crossroads over the player’s position as the Madrid vice-captain wants to play in midfield while the manager sees more utility in him as a right back, and United are looking to capitalise on this situation in the winter.

United’s interest in Valverde could hinge on Alonso’s future

Federico Valverde would be a terrific signing for Manchester United, and even though he is a regular part of Real Madrid’s starting elevens, his disagreements with Xabi Alonso coupled with a £105 million bid could prove to be a turning point.

His excellent box-to-box attributes would be vital for Ruben Amorim and having already played with Casemiro at Real Madrid for four seasons, Valverde knows the Brazilian’s game well to base his positioning around the 33-year-old.

In addition to that, having already won everything with Los Blancos, Valverde could entertain thoughts of joining Man United although such a proposition hinges heavily on Xabi Alonso’s future in Spain with several players already turning against him.

Alonso has a tough series of fixtures over the next fortnight against Olympiacos, Athletic Bilbao and Manchester City, and any hiccups over that period following a three-match winless streak could spell his end at Real Madrid.

Should the Whites end up changing coaches, Federico Valverde is expected to stay put at the Bernabeu, where he has continued to maintain that he is happy and the recent news saying otherwise is only due to his supposed discord with Xabi Alonso.