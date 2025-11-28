Man Utd are determined to sign Elliot Anderson



According to reputed journalist Andy Mitten, Manchester United have their sights on signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

The Red Devils primarily focused on strengthening their frontline last summer. They signed Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Byran Mbeumo to reinforce their attack.

The club are likely to concentrate on midfield solutions next year, and Mitten claims that the Red Devils would love to sign Anderson, and he is exactly the type of player they want.

He said on the Talk of the Devils podcast: “I mentioned Elliot Anderson a few weeks ago — absolutely, Manchester United would love to sign him. It’s obvious, and he is exactly the type of player Manchester United want.

“If you are listening to this, Elliot Anderson, look at what fellow Geordie Brian Robson did in 1981. You can join one of the biggest football clubs in the world and you can be part of their recovery.

“This train is only going to pass once for you, son. Get on the train, because you will never, ever regret it. You can play for middling clubs, you can play for clubs that have not treated you well, or you can join Manchester United.”

United have made good progress under manager Ruben Amorim this campaign, and they are presently only 3 points adrift of the final Champions League spot. Despite this, there are evident concerns in the heart of the midfield.

Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes have struggled to provide sufficient control in the centre of the park. Casemiro is the holding midfielder, but he has preferred to defend deep rather than engaging into the opposition due to his limited mobility.

United need someone who can retrieve possession in midfield with regularity. Anderson is the perfect signing for the role. He has won 7 duels and made 8 recoveries per league game this season and has won almost 3 tackles per outing.

The £54 million star has also completed 87% of his passes and has initiated counter-attacks with marauding runs. With Casemiro’s contract expiring next summer, he could be seen as a successor to the Brazil international next summer.

A mid-season deal appears unlikely on the cards as United may not have sufficient budget. Forest are also unlikely to contemplate his departure, given they are in the relegation mix and will require his services to beat the drop.