[Teams] Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed line-ups as key Gunner returns

Arsenal take on Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium tonight in a top-of-the-table Champions League clash.

Both sides sit joint top of the table on a maximum 12 points having won all of their opening four games. Arsenal’s latest victory came with an impressive 3-0 win away to Slavia Prague earlier this month and they’ll be looking to move clear of Bayern with another win tonight.

Mikel Arteta has made two changes to the starting eleven that beat Tottenham 4-1 in the North London Derby on Sunday. David Raya is among those who keep their place with the Spaniard once again between the sticks.

William Saliba starts once again for the Gunners but with Gabriel Magalhaes still out, it’s Cristhian Mosquera who partners Saliba with the Spaniard coming in for Piero Hincapie in the middle of defence.

Jurrien Timber continues at right-back so Ben White has to make-do with a place among the Arsenal substitutes. We see a change at left-back with Myles Lewis-Skelly coming in for Riccardo Calafiori.

Martin Zubimendi anchors the midfield for Arsenal once again with Declan Rice keeping his place alongside the Spanish international in the middle of the park. Christian Norgaard has to settle for a place on the bench.

Bukayo Saka continues on the right wing and he’ll be looking to get himself back among the goals tonight. Leandro Trossard keeps his place on the left flank while Mikel Merino leads the line up front with Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus all still out.

However, Arsenal have been boosted by the return of Martin Odegaard. The skipper is back in the squad after returning to fitness and he’ll be hoping to make an appearance off the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Arsenal

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Merino

Subs: Kepa, Setford, White, Hincapie, Calafiori, Norgaard, Ødegaard, Madueke, Nwaneri, Martinelli

Bayern Munich

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Karl, Gnabry; Kane.

Subs: Ulreich, Urbig, Kim, Goretzka, Jackson, Bischof, Ito, Guerreiro, Boey, Mike