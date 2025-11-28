Man Utd battling with Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Olise

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Liverpool to sign Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to the Allianz Arena from Crystal Palace last year, the Frenchman has been one of the most in-form forwards in Europe at the moment.

After making 35 goal contributions across all competitions last term, he tallied three goals and two assists in five appearances in the Club World Cup last summer.

This season, Olise has continued to showcase his productivity, scoring nine goals and registering eight assists in 19 matches across all competitions.

Having proven his worth in club football, the forward has established himself as a key player in the French national team, helping his country qualify for next summer’s World Cup.

Now, Fichajes state that having been impressed by the forward’s recent performances, Liverpool, Man Utd, and Arsenal are ‘keen’ on bringing him back to the Premier League next summer.

However, purchasing the Bavarian club’s key star won’t be easy, as he already has a contract until 2029. Moreover, they are planning to hand him a fresh term with an improved salary package.

Battle

Arsenal, Liverpool or Man Utd might have to spend up to £123m to persuade the record German champions to part ways with the France international.

Olise is a left-footed right winger by trait but is also comfortable in the creative midfield position. Before moving to Bayern Munich, he also showcased his qualities in the Premier League for Crystal Palace.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for the Gunners, the Reds, or the Red Devils should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service next summer.

However, having already got Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke for the RW position and Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze and Ethan Nwaneri for the No.10 role, Arsenal don’t need to spend big to add further depth in these positions.

On the other hand, Liverpool need a new right-winger as a potential successor to the declining Mohamed Salah, while United could do with signing Olise to create competition for Bryan Mbeumo.

So, Olise would be better off joining Man Utd or Liverpool over Arsenal if he were to leave Bayern Munich next year.