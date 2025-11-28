Man Utd ‘planning to submit’ huge bid to sign Valverde

Manchester United are reportedly ‘planning to submit’ a huge bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, as per a recent Spanish report.

The Red Devils have been displaying inconsistent performances thus far this season, and following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Everton, they have slipped down to mid-table in the Premier League. United endured a woeful campaign last term; still, they are said to be keeping faith in Ruben Amorim.

The 20-time English champions decided to reinforce the frontline by purchasing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha last summer.

Now, it has been widely documented that Amorim’s side are planning to revamp the engine room next year and have been linked with a plethora of names.

As per a recent Spanish report (via TEAMtalk), Man Utd have registered their interest in signing Valverde and are ‘planning to submit’ a formal proposal worth around £105m.

The Uruguayan isn’t happy under Xabi Alonso as he hasn’t been able to express himself fully since the start of this season. On the other hand, amid injury problems, he has been forced to fill the void in the RB position.

However, the 27-year-old has been an integral part of Los Blancos’ starting XI over the years, and they aren’t in any rush to sell him with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Valverde to Man Utd

Amorim has been deploying Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in the engine room this season; however, the duo has failed to control the tempo of games. As a result, Man Utd have struggled to produce positive results in matches where they are expected to dominate.

Therefore, purchasing a new midfielder would be the right decision for United, and Valverde would be a great coup should they eventually manage to secure his service, as he is currently considered one of the best midfielders in the world and is at the prime stage of his career.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to lure the South American away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu next year.

Meanwhile, Man Utd will travel to Selhurst Park to face off against Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend before taking on West Ham at Old Trafford next week.