Man Utd battling with Arsenal & Tottenham to sign Jacquet

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Stade Rennais centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, as per Caught Offside.

The Red Devils currently have Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martínez and Ayden Heaven as the specialist centre-back options. However, Maguire has struggled with fitness problems in recent years and has entered the final few months of his current contract.

On the other hand, Martínez has also had several injury issues and has been sidelined with a serious knee injury since the start of this year.

Heaven is young and needs time to develop. So, Amorim has used Luke Shaw in the LCB position. But the Red Devils have struggled with defensive frailties thus far this season, conceding 21 goals in 13 matches across all tournaments.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd have earmarked Jacquet as a serious option to strengthen the defensive department, having been impressed by his performances in Ligue 1.

The 20-year-old still has three and a half years left in his current contract, but Rennes understand that they can’t keep hold of a top-class talent like him and are ready to let him leave for a fee up to £35m.

Battle

However, the youngster’s recent eye-catching displays haven’t just attracted United’s attention as Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Crystal Palace are also keen on securing his service.

Tottenham enjoyed a solid start to this season, but have been in a downward spiral in recent weeks. They even showcased defensive frailties in the last two games against Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, leaking nine goals.

Jacquet, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

He is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal, Man Utd, or Tottenham should any of those clubs purchase him.

However, considering Arsenal already have a very strong defensive department, the youngster might be better off joining Man Utd or Spurs over the Gunners to play regularly and develop his career.