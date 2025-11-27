The Biggest Shocks in the 2025/26 Premier League Season So Far

Each year, the Premier League brings an incredible amount of drama and moments that stun the world of sport. Being one of the most watched and appreciated leagues in the world, all eyes are on the start of this Premier League season, which has started out as eventful as ever. There have already been some key talking points and moments that could define the season.

Liverpool’s Demise

Liverpool is statistically the biggest club in England, accumulating more major trophies than anyone else in the league, but this season has been far from what the Reds would have expected. The 2024/25 champions have seen a decline, despite spending nearly £400 million in the summer transfer window, on Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Jeremy Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, and Giovanni Leoni. They started their season strong, winning all 5 opening games, but went on a losing streak of 4 Premier League matches against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Brentford. Arne Slot’s men have recognised the challenge and will fight on to challenge for the title despite Arsenal’s incredible run of form.

The Year for the Youngsters

More and more in modern football, we are seeing youngsters being given the opportunity to perform at the highest level, and already this season, we have been able to witness the growth of the future of the sport. Liverpool have needed a few heroes in their squad more often than not this year, with, at the time, 16 year old Rio Ngumoha becoming Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer, sealing a 2-1 win at St James’ Park, Newcastle, in the final minute. Arsenal youngster Max Dowman has also made headlines, appearing in the Premier League at the age of 15 and becoming the youngest ever to play in the Champions League. 17 year old Harry Howell has also been offered his debut at Brighton, with the likes of Leny Yoro, Myles Lewis-Skelley, and Kobbie Mainoo continuing to be integrated in the first team squad at a young age.

Sunderland’s Return

Despite being one of the most successful clubs in the country when it comes to winning the top flight, Sunderland were completely written off by many, including computer-predicted league tables, predicting the Black Cats to finish rock bottom. Regis Le Bris’s side hasn’t listened to the doubters and invested over £140 million into some quality signings that have helped shape their season so far. New members to the squad, such as Nordi Mukiele, Robin Roefs, Omar Alderete, Chemsdine Talbi, Brian Brobbey, Simon Adingra, new skipper Granit Xhaka, and many more, have had a massive influence on the way the squad plays and the mentality the team possesses, combining youth with experience. Only a few of their Championship squad remain in the starting XI: Daniel Ballard, Trai Hume, and Wilson Isidor, but they have made huge impacts on their current success. A 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and a 3-0 thrashing over West Ham have pushed Sunderland’s goal of surviving the drop to achieving a top 10 finish, something that would’ve been unheard of at the start of the season.

Is It Finally Arsenal’s Year?

Arsenal have been floating around the top spot for the past 3 seasons, becoming a running joke as a result of finishing second in consecutive campaigns. Despite the heavy criticism of Mikel Arteta’s men, the Gunners might finally be onto a winning season as a result of strong performances, an incredible clean sheet record, and other teams massively underperforming. Liverpool and Manchester City were the usual predicted winners by many; however, with the way Arteta has set his team up to play for set pieces and dominance in defensive areas, it is hard to overlook their high chance of taking the title in 2026. To many, this could have been a shock as a result of Liverpool and Manchester City’s effective transfer windows, bringing in some of the world’s best talents into squads that are already world-class. Arsenal have become renowned for dropping off towards the end of the season, but with the squad depth they possess, it may well be Arsenal’s season.

The Veterans

As the youngsters have mentioned, it is only right to discuss the veterans of the game who have impacted the league so far, despite being in the older category of players. Danny Welbeck, the 34 year old English forward, has been one of Brighton’s best players, netting over 5 goals in the opening 10 games. Teammate James Milner is also still present around the squad at the age of 39, assisting a teammate who is more than 21 years younger than him, a record in the Premier League. He has become the first player in PL history to assist a player who wasn’t even born at the point of making his debut. An honorable mention has to be 33 year old Granit Xhaka, who has arguably been the best signing of the season, leading Sunderland to survival through his mentality and skillset.