Man Utd keen on signing Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following a disappointing defeat against Everton last week, the Red Devils found themselves in mid-table in the Premier League. However, having defeated Crystal Palace on Sunday, they have managed to climb up the table and are now just three points behind third-placed Chelsea.

The Eagles were unbeaten at home in the league before this result. United have continued to display inconsistent performances this season; as a result, a section of the fanbase has raised questions about whether Ruben Amorim is the right man to take the club forward.

However, Man Utd still back him, and after revamping the attacking department last summer, they are now planning to overhaul the midfield next year.

A host of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window, with Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Angelo Stiller being among them.

However, Fichajes state that Man Utd are also keen on signing Valverde and believe the Uruguayan possesses the necessary attributes to become the perfect option for Amorim’s system.

Valverde to Man Utd

The Red Devils are prepared to make a concrete approach to seal the deal if the player expresses his desire to leave the Bernabéu to take a new challenge in his career.

The South American is still a key player in Los Blancos’ starting line-up and has a contract until 2029. Therefore, they aren’t in any rush to sell him next year and want more than £88m if they are forced to part ways with him.

Valverde is comfortable playing anywhere across the middle of the park. Moreover, he can provide cover in the right-back position and the right flank if needed.

However, he doesn’t play in his preferred midfield position consistently at Real Madrid, which might motivate him to leave.

The 27-year-old is considered one of the best midfielders in the world and would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Amorim’s side can manage to lure him to Old Trafford.