Liverpool plot surprise swoop to sign Iliman Ndiaye

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a surprise swoop to sign Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye, as per Caught Offside.

Since joining the Toffees from Olympique de Marseille last year, the 25-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter, netting 11 goals across all competitions last term.

In 13 Premier League appearances thus far this season, the Senegalese international has made five goal contributions and has been helping David Moyes’ side push for a top-half finish. Moreover, the forward led his country to qualification for the AFCON and the World Cup.

Now, Caught Offside claim that with Mohamed Salah set to be involved in the AFCON with Egypt, Liverpool identified Antoine Semenyo as an ideal target to reinforce the frontline in January.

However, Manchester City are prepared to purchase the Ghanaian international by triggering his £65m release clause. Therefore, Liverpool have started exploring alternative options and have earmarked four targets.

Kenan Yildiz, Michael Olise and Rodrygo are among them; moreover, Arne Slot’s side also admire Ndiaye very much. However, it is highly unlikely that they would be able to buy him due to the fierce rivalry with Everton.

Ndiaye to Liverpool

Ndiaye is valued at around £31m by Transfermarkt and still has three and a half years left in his current contract. So, Everton aren’t in any rush to sell him next year.

Like Salah, Ndiaye is also set to play in the AFCON; therefore, it wouldn’t make sense if Liverpool were to make a move for him in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Ndiaye likes to be deployed on the left flank but is also comfortable on the opposite side. Moreover, he can provide cover centrally if needed. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also works hard without possession.

The African is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish at the highest level. Therefore, he might be a shrewd long-term acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to sign Ndiaye from Everton in January or next summer.