Man Utd eyeing deal for Eintracht star Nathaniel Brown



According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown, who is poised to leave at the end of the campaign.

The 22-year-old had his big breakthrough season with Frankfurt last term and recently made his debut for the German national side. His progress has caught the eye of elite European clubs, and Plettenberg claims that Man United are among those monitoring his situation.

The Red Devils are not alone in the race with Real Madrid and Barcelona also interested. Frankfurt are 100% convinced that Brown will leave the club next summer. Sporting director Markus Krösche is said to be demanding between £53-62 million for the highly-rated full-back.

United have had either Patrick Dorgu or Diogo Dalot occupy the left wing-back position during the first half of the campaign. Dorgu has been the prime choice for manager Ruben Amorim, but has been criticised of late. Amorim recently said that he gets anxious whenever Dorgu has possession and believes the Dane performs much better when playing for the Danish national side.

Dalot has deputised for Dorgu on multiple occasions, but the Portuguese is primarily right-footed and has struggled with his positioning. This could urge the Red Devils board to invest in a new option next summer. Brown would be a quality acquisition, given he can make goal contributions as well as provide solidity at the back with crucial defensive involvements.

In the current campaign, the German has registered 1 goal and 3 assists from 18 appearances at club level. He has been defensively solid too with 4 duels & 2 tackles won alongside 3 recoveries. He could provide the perfect balance between attack and defence for the Red Devils, and it remains to be seen whether United enter a bidding battle with Madrid and Barcelona.

For the time being, Amorim could contemplate the option of playing Luke Shaw in the left wing-back role, given Lisandro Martinez has returned to full fitness and could start on the left side of the back three soon. Shaw has been prone to injuries in the past playing on the left side of the defence, but the manager has hinted that he is a possible solution this term.