Chelsea battling with Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Camavinga

Chelsea are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Liverpool over a deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following a thumping victory over Barcelona last week, the Blues only managed to come away with one point against Arsenal in the Premier League. However, considering Moisés Caicedo picked up a red card in the first half, leaving Enzo Maresca’s side to play a man down for most of the match, it can still be seen as a positive result.

The West London club are currently third in the league with 24 points from 13 games, sitting six points behind the table topper Arsenal. However, Chelsea are only two points behind fifth-placed Sunderland, so they can’t afford any more slip-ups to keep hold of the Champions League spot.

Meanwhile, with the January window set to open next month, Chelsea have started working to further reinforce the squad. They have been the most active teams in recent transfer markets and are expected to continue the same approach in winter.

Now, Fichajes state that Chelsea are interested in signing a new midfielder as Romeo Lavia has continued to struggle with injury problems since joining from Southampton and have identified Camavinga as a serious target.

The Frenchman doesn’t fit into Xabi Alonso’s playing style, so his future is currently uncertain at the Bernabéu. However, Los Blancos don’t want to part ways with him, with his existing deal set to run until 2029, but they might change their stance should they receive an offer of around £70m.

The report claim that Chelsea aren’t the only club interested in the 23-year-old as Arsenal and Liverpool are also keen on securing his services next year.

The Gunners decided to reinforce the midfield department by signing Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard last summer. So, they don’t have to add more depth in this area unless anyone leaves.

However, Liverpool could do with strengthening the engine room as Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have found it difficult to replicate last season’s form thus far this term.

Camavinga is a dynamic midfielder and is also comfortable in the left-back position if needed. He is still very young and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal, Chelsea, or Liverpool should any of those clubs eventually manage to sign him next year.