Liverpool in talks to sign Marc Guehi in January

Liverpool have reopened talks for the possible transfer of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi to Anfield in January, according to TEAMtalk.

The Reds were unable to sign the centre-back last summer, as the deal fell through after Palace reportedly failed to secure a viable replacement in time.

Now entering the last year of his contract, the 25-year-old has developed into one of the Premier League’s most consistent centre-backs since his move from Chelsea in July 2021.

Across the last four seasons, he has been central to Palace’s progress, contributing to their triumphs in both the FA Cup and the Community Shield this year, and he now looks set for the next step in his career, with several clubs now looking to sign him.

Having failed in their pursuit last summer, it appears Liverpool are still poised to acquire his signature, as TEAMtalk claims that the Premier League champions have reopened talks with Guehi’s entourage this week to begin negotiations over his possible transfer to Anfield in January.

With the 25-year-old free to sign a pre-contract agreement in January with clubs outside England, Real Madrid have expressed interest in the defender and are currently exploring a possible deal to sign him as a free agent when his contract expires, according to the report.

As a result of this, TEAMtalk reports that the Reds are looking to steal a march on their rivals to land the Ivorian-born England international, with Arne Slot earmarking him as a ‘priority target’ to reinforce his backline.

Guehi to Liverpool

In a boost to the Merseyside giants, the report adds that Guehi remains open to joining Liverpool, having already agreed to personal terms, and the club are now set to submit a formal offer worth up to £30m in January to sign the Englishman, who is also of keen interest to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool have conceded 20 goals in 13 games so far this season, keeping only two clean sheets in their last nine games, coming in the 2-0 wins against Aston Villa and West Ham United.

Individually, Ibrahima Konate, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has not been at his rampaging best, while Joe Gomez has played only 43 minutes of Premier League football this season, and his unreliability has left Arne Slot short of depth and capable options to call on.

Hence, a move for a dependable centre-back like Guehi would be ideal in January to strengthen their push for Champions League qualification next season.