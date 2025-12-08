Liverpool showing ‘serious’ interest in Wilfried Singo

Liverpool are reportedly showing a ‘serious’ interest in signing Galatasaray star Wilfried Singo, as per recent Turkish reports.

After spending big money in the last transfer window, the Reds enjoyed a bright start this season, winning their first seven consecutive matches across all competitions.

Since then, however, things have gone downhill, winning only four out of the last 15 matches. As a result, Arne Slot’s side are currently languishing in mid-table in the Premier League and have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup. Moreover, they are currently out of the top eight positions in the Champions League.

Defence have been a problematic area for Liverpool this season, conceding 38 goals in 23 matches in all competitions. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk have been displaying below-average performances thus far, while new summer signing Giovanni Leoni’s season is already over, having sustained a serious knee injury.

So, it appears the Merseyside club are planning to purchase a new defender next year. As per recent Turkish reports (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are showing a ‘serious’ interest in Singo and have already started initial negotiations to seal the deal.

Slot’s side are ready to launch a formal proposal worth around £37m, the structure of the bid would be £24m in guaranteed fees plus £13m in bonuses. The defender has a release clause worth around £52m, with his existing deal set to run until 2030; however, there is confidence that a deal can be agreed upon.

Singo to Liverpool

After rising through Ivorian club AS Denguele’s youth system, the 24-year-old moved to Torino back in 2019. Having been impressed by the Ivory Coast international’s performances in Serie A, AS Monaco decided to purchase him a couple of years ago.

Singo joined Galatasaray at the beginning of this season and has been guiding his side to mount a title charge in the Turkish Super League. The African, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a versatile player as he is comfortable in the centre-back position as well as the right-back role.

He is a talented player and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they eventually opt to secure his service in January or next summer.