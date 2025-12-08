Top 10 Luxury Purchases Made by Poker Players

From supercars and smart mansions to yachts and watches that cost more than some tournaments’ prize pools, the world’s poker elite know how to live large. Poker’s always been a game for the risk-takers, but what happens when those risks pay off in millions? The answer is pure indulgence.

Whether it’s a symbolic purchase after a big win or a statement of success, these luxury buys show how poker pros mix strategy with swagger when they’re not at the table.

Here’s the top ten legendary poker purchases, with the most extravagant one at the end.

10. Tony G’s Rolls-Royce and the Mogul Persona

Tony G has always been a bit of a character, both at the table and outside of it. His garage is home to a Rolls-Royce, which matches his reputation as poker’s outspoken businessman. For Tony, the car is more than just a way to get around. It’s a statement of his brand, a bridge between his poker fame and his corporate success.

He’s often spotted leaving his car with the same confidence that made him famous for telling opponents to “get on your bike.” The Rolls-Royce is the perfect symbol of his evolution from trash-talking pro to global entrepreneur.

Takeaway: Sometimes, being subtle just doesn’t cut it. It’s all about pulling up in style and making it clear you’ve arrived.

9. Fedor Holz’s Designer Home in Austria

Fedor Holz is the poster child for modern poker excellence: young, analytical, and always positive. After doing well in high-end competitions, he designed his dream home in Austria: sleek, open, and with plenty of creative workspaces.

Instead of going for flashy excess, Holz focused on mindfulness and balance. His philosophy of “performance mindset” is reflected in his home: minimal clutter, smart tech, and beautiful views. It’s a place that’s perfect for getting work done and unwinding.

Takeaway: Not every poker splurge is a luxury. Sometimes, success is about creating a space that helps you stay grounded while living like a champion.

8. Diego “The Lion” Gómez González’s Luxury Yacht

For Spanish pro Diego Gómez González, the sea was calling, so he answered by buying a 20-person luxury yacht. The huge ship became a floating symbol of poker success until, in a twist like something out of a bad poker movie, it reportedly caught fire and sank. Everyone made it out safely, but the story went viral.

His yacht is a great example of how poker can be so unpredictable. One day you’re doing great, and the next, something unexpected happens.

Takeaway: Having a yacht is a great way to show off, but it’s also a reminder that even the best things can go wrong.

7. Gus Hansen Buys a House: The Great Dane Settles Down

Gus Hansen, the ultimate high-stakes wanderer, surprised fans when he finally bought a home. He was known for always staying in hotels while traveling the world to compete in tournaments. But his move recently showed that he’s taking a step back and focusing on himself.

For the Dane, owning a house was a personal victory, especially since he used to be known for his wild style of playing poker. It showed that even the most fearless risk-takers eventually crave stability.

Takeaway: After years of going back and forth, there’s nothing better than settling down.

6. Dan Bilzerian’s $25-Million Vegas Estate

Dan Bilzerian’s mansion is a pretty big deal in the poker world, even if he’s not technically a professional. His 40,000-square-foot Las Vegas property has a foam pit, 16-car garage, indoor gym, and enough space to host an entire high-stakes cash game series.

The home became part of Bilzerian’s over-the-top brand. It mixed her fame on Instagram with an air of mystery about her poker game and her ties to Hollywood.

Takeaway: Even if your bankroll isn’t entirely from poker, Vegas mansions are the ultimate symbol of high-roller living.

5. Bryn Kenney’s Cartier Collection

There’s no mistaking Bryn Kenney’s look when he’s at the table: vibrant shirts, a cool and collected vibe, and that shine of an 18K diamond-bezel Cartier watch on his wrist. For him, watches are both fashion statements and reflections of precision, just like poker itself.

In high-roller circles, watches are part of the game. They’re all about control, patience, and subtle leadership. Kenney’s collection is a perfect example of that mastery.

Takeaway: When you’ve got time management down on the felt, it only makes sense to wear it on your wrist.

4. Patrik Antonius’ Aston Martin and Monaco Lifestyle

Patrik Antonius is the poker player who comes to mind when people think of elegance. His life in Monaco is the perfect example of understated luxury: calm, composed, and always surrounded by beauty. His Aston Martin Vanquish fits the image perfectly: sleek, refined, and built for performance.

Antonius isn’t one to show off his wealth; he curates it. His taste in cars, homes, and fashion reflects a nice balance of sophistication and strength.

Takeaway: Real style doesn’t scream; it whispers in the roar of an Aston Martin engine.

3. Phil Ivey’s Vegas Mansions and Luxury Garage

Phil Ivey’s mystique extends beyond the poker table and into real estate. He’s owned a bunch of places in Vegas over the years, and each one mixes privacy with luxury. His garage is said to have a Rolls-Royce, a Range Rover, and an Aston Martin, which is a perfect fit for the guy known as “The Tiger Woods of Poker.”

Ivey’s homes have also become event spaces for his brand launches and private gatherings, which has only added to his reputation as poker’s ultimate enigma.

2. Sam Trickett’s Ferrari F458 and the Diamond Watch

Sam Trickett’s story is like something out of a high-roller movie. After winning a bunch of million-dollar games, he treated himself to a Ferrari F458 Spider and a diamond-encrusted watch. The car didn’t make it, though. It got destroyed in an accident (fortunately there were no injuries), and it’s pretty clear that this legend about Trickett spending a lot of money is here to stay.

He later admitted that the Ferrari was more of an emotional purchase than a smart one, but that’s part of poker’s charm: celebrating the highs without apology.

1. Daniel Negreanu’s Tesla Fleet and Vegas Home Theater

Daniel Negreanu is the perfect example of someone who balances fame, family, and flair. Over the years, he’s built a dream Vegas home complete with a state-of-the-art theater and a fleet of Teslas. From the Model S to the Model X, each new car has been a big success.

Negreanu’s purchases are a reflection of his personality: he’s modern, tech-savvy, and people-oriented. His electric fleet isn’t just about luxury; it’s about living smart and sustainably while still having some serious gaming power.

Takeaway: Kid Poker shows that luxury doesn’t have to be loud; it can be driven by purpose and passion.