Liverpool in talks to sign Nico Schlotterbeck from Dortmund

Liverpool are in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, according to TEAMtalk.

Liverpool remain eager to reinforce their defensive unit after their unsuccessful attempt to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace last summer.

There is also a possibility that the Merseyside club could pursue two centre-backs, largely because Giovanni Leoni, who joined in the summer, suffered a major injury problem almost immediately after arriving.

In addition, Ibrahima Konate has drastically dropped in form, while 34-year-old Virgil van Dijk is no longer at his combative best, with the club now looking at other possible options, including Schlotterbeck.

The German international, who is valued at £34m by Transfermarkt, has been one of the best centre-backs in the Bundesliga since his move to the Signal Iduna Park from Freiburg in 2022.

He has been an indispensable figure at the back for Niko Kovač’s side while also being instrumental to their solid defensive record this season, where they’ve conceded just 11 goals, the second fewest in the Bundesliga.

According to TEAMtalk, Schlotterbeck’s representatives have held talks with several clubs, including Liverpool, to discuss a move for the centre-back ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

Having been ‘on the trail’ of the 6ft 3in colossus for over the past year, the Reds are now in direct contact with his camp to discuss his possible transfer to Anfield, according to the report.

Schlotterbeck to Liverpool

However, TEAMtalk adds that other clubs, including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, are set to battle the Premier League champions for Schlotterbeck’s signature, while Dortmund are keen to extend his deal beyond 2027, though no agreement has been reached yet.

Liverpool have conceded 24 goals after 15 Premier League games this season, keeping only two clean sheets in their last nine games, both in the 2-0 wins against Aston Villa and West Ham United.

Their defensive frailties were exposed yet again in the disappointing 3-3 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road, where they allowed a 2-0 lead to slip and then conceded a 99th-minute equaliser after Dominik Szoboszlai had restored their advantage.

A reliable centre-back like Schlotterbeck would be a sensible decision as he possesses the qualities to slot into Arne Slot’s backline seamlessly, the physicality to thrive in the Premier League and at 26, the experience to step into the team without needing much time to adapt to the league.