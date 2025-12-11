Man Utd earmark Elche centre-back David Affengruber for summer transfer

Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign Elche centre-back David Affengruber, according to TEAMtalk.

After arriving at Elche on a free move from Sturm Graz in August 2024, the Austrian has turned himself into one of La Liga’s leading centre-backs this campaign and is now attracting attention from several of Europe’s elite sides.

Across the 2025–26 season, Affengruber has been named in the starting side for every league fixture for the newly promoted club and has left a notable imprint on the group, guiding Eder Sarabia’s men to a bright opening phase — including the eye-catching 2-2 result they achieved against Real Madrid.

Affengruber has made 14 league appearances for Elche this season, and the Austrian has proven his versatility by often alternating between centre-back and central midfield roles. His ball-playing qualities and ability to defend space are clear indications that he’s also well-suited for a back three.

It’s no surprise that United, under Ruben Amorim, who plays in a back three system, have reportedly expressed interest in signing him.

According to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils have earmarked Affengruber as a centre-back option to bolster their backline next summer.

The report adds that the 24-year-old is well-liked by Amorim, who views him as a long-term centre-back partner to Leny Yoro, while United’s recruitment team has been impressed with his performances, having watched him on multiple occasions this campaign.

Viable option

With two years left on his contract at the Martínez Valero Stadium, the Red Devils believe it’s an opportunity to swoop for the 6ft 4in centre-back, as he presents an affordable option for the club, according to the report.

With growing interest in Affengruber, TEAMtalk adds that Elche have placed a £26m price tag on the Austrian centre-back, who is also of keen interest to Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.

Across the season, Ruben Amorim has mostly depended on a back three made up of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Luke Shaw, although Shaw’s repeated fitness setbacks and advancing age have made him a far less reliable choice on the left centre-back role, which Lisandro Martínez also occupies.

With Harry Maguire’s deal due to expire at the end of the season, United may have little choice but to prioritise signing a new central defender, and Affengruber would not only be a quality option available at a meagre £26m fee.