Manchester United could make surprise swoop for free agent Sergio Ramos in January

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos announced earlier this week that he will leave Mexican outfit Monterrey after a short stint at the club and has been linked with returning to Europe given that he is still at the top of his game at the age of 39.

Fichajes has reported that Manchester United are plotting a surprise deal for Ramos as a free agent in January. The Red Devils have yet to get in touch with the player’s entourage over a prospective move, so their interest is still nascent.

He had been on Man United’s radar since his time at Real Madrid, so it comes as no surprise that the Premier League giants still continue to view him as a worthy addition with his experience and leadership likely to stand out in a relatively young squad.

Ramos a good short-term purchase

While the attributes he brings off the field, including being a World Cup winner with Spain and four-time Champions League star with Real Madrid make Sergio Ramos an attractive addition, he can still offer a lot on the field for the shorter run.

Given that Lisandro Martinez is just returning from an ACL injury, Leny Yoro is prone to fitness issues as well as on-pitch errors and Harry Maguire’s contract is expiring, Ramos promises to provide a good cushion while United make a few long-term signings.

The former Madrid captain will likely not play regular minutes if he was to join Manchester United, and that might be a hurdle for the 39-year-old’s proposed switch to Old Trafford, especially if he receives a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League or MLS.

Sergio Ramos, nonetheless, might entertain thoughts of joining a club of Manchester United’s calibre and experiencing the Premier League before hanging up his boots, so his future remains an open proposition in spite of a lot of rumour mongering.

It remains to be seen whether or not Manchester United make the Spaniard an offer in the upcoming weeks to try and bring him to the club in time for the second half of the campaign, where they will also be playing in the FA Cup.