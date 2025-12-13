Garnacho starts as Maresca makes four changes: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Everton

Chelsea are on a winless run of four matches in all competitions after being beaten by Atalanta 2-1 in their Champions League outing midweek, and will look to turn a corner when they take on Everton on matchday 16 of the Premier League.

It is the team’s first match at Stamford Bridge since holding Arsenal to a draw a fortnight ago and versus the Toffees, who are playing at an average level, they will look to secure all three points in a bid to get back to winning ways.

Having said that, here is how Enzo Maresca’s men could line up.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to retain his berth in between the sticks for Chelsea.

Defenders – Malo Gusto could replace Josh Acheampong at right back, while Marc Cucurella might continue to be employed at left back.

Trevoh Chalobah could also feature in the heart of Chelsea’s backline, with Wesley Fofana possibly returning to partner with him, replacing Benoit Badiashile in the process.

Garnacho and Palmer back

Midfielders – Moises Caicedo is still suspended in the Premier League and Romeo Lavia remains on the sidelines due to injury, so Reece James might step into a role in the middle of the park once more alongside Enzo Fernandez. Cole Palmer, who was rested against Atalanta midweek, could return to the team as Chelsea’s number 10.

Pedro Neto might continue to feature down the right flank, but £40 million summer signing Alejandro Garnacho could be the Blues’ swap on their left flank with Jamie Gittens expected to make way.

Forward – Joao Pedro’s form has not been ideal in recent weeks but with Liam Delap injured, the former Brighton & Hove Albion star might lead Chelsea’s line.

Here is a look at the potential Chelsea team on paper.