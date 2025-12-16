Man Utd in fierce battle to sign AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing AZ Alkmaar’s highly rated midfielder, Kees Smit, as per Ekrem Konur.

Smit has been a revelation since coming through the ranks at AZ. The teenager has featured more than 50 times for De Kaasboeren to date, contributing four goals and seven assists, while his vision, distribution and creative approach have drawn stylistic comparisons with Barcelona midfielder Pedri.

In a similar vein to his Blaugrana counterpart, the youngster is gradually establishing himself as a deep-lying orchestrator, capable of controlling the rhythm and adding energy to his team’s overall play.

In the Eredivisie, Smit’s stock continues to rise, having become the creative engine of an AZ side enjoying another solid domestic season, currently sixth and four points adrift of fourth-placed Ajax.

Last week’s Conference League win against FC Drita was another exhibition of his potential, as he ended the contest with 90% pass completion, the highest number of chances created (4), the most dribbles (3), eight touches in the opposition box, 63 successful passes, eight passes into the final third and one assist, drawing admiration from several clubs.

As per Ekrem Konur, Man Utd have expressed interest in signing Smit as a possible option to bolster Ruben Amorim’s midfield.

AZ are aware they will face a difficult fight in their hands to keep the youngster, who still has three years left on his contract.

Smit to Man Utd

As a result, Konur claims that the Dutch outfit have placed a £26m valuation on the youngster amid keen interest from the Red Devils.

Considering the meagre valuation of the Netherlands U21 international, the race for his signature is expected to heat up, with the journalist adding that Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are set to battle Ruben Amorim’s side for the midfield ace.

Smit’s versatility is one of the biggest appeals to interested clubs like United. He’s comfortable on the ball, either while playing deep as a playmaker or higher up the pitch.

With Casemiro expected to leave, Manuel Ugarte still finding his feet, and Kobbie Mainoo falling out of favour under Amorim, Smit would be an ideal option to usher in a new generation of young, high-quality midfielders that will be capable of slotting seamlessly into the starting lineup should the club beat competition for his signature.