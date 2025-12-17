Ruben Amorim now pushing Man Utd to sign Ruben Neves

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is pushing the club to sign Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves, according to Fichajes.

After excelling in the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he featured in 253 games, the Portuguese midfielder made the move to Saudi Arabia, where he has continued to demonstrate his commanding presence, despite the shift in tempo.

His ability to read the game, dictate play, and unleash ferocious efforts from distance has seen him emerge as a cornerstone for Al Hilal, and he proved that he still maintains the high-level qualities he was renowned for in the Premier League at the Club World Cup last July, where he helped the Al-Za’eem defeat Manchester City and recorded an impressive draw against Real Madrid.

It’s no surprise several clubs across Europe remain keen on adding the player to their squad, with the latest being the Red Devils.

According to Fichajes, United’s head coach Amorim has requested the club’s hierarchy to pursue a deal for Neves as an option to strengthen his midfield.

After two years in the Saudi Pro League, the report adds that the 28-year-old has expressed his desire to return to Europe, and United are now looking to finalise a deal for his transfer to Old Trafford in January, seeing him as a viable low-cost short-term investment.

Amorim wants Neves

Amorim admires his leadership qualities, technicality and top-flight experience as a perfect fit for his playing style, with the midfielder also sharing mutual trust with the manager, according to the report.

However, Fichajes reports that United face a major challenge as Al-Hilal are reluctant to sell the Portugal international. Despite this, the Red Devils remain ‘confident’ they can poach him on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

United have been linked with several high-profile signings, including Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and most recently Conor Gallagher.

Neves possesses similar qualities to the quartet, and his leadership qualities both on the pitch and in the dressing room are an additional edge. It’s no surprise Amorim has pinpointed him as his preferred option over other targets.

While waiting till next summer to potentially sign him for free makes financial sense, the club need immediate reinforcement in the middle of the park, so the club should consider paying around his £21m Transfermarkt valuation to sign him in January.