Man Utd ‘eager’ to sign Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson

Manchester United are reportedly ‘eager’ to sign Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, as per Caught Offside.

Since moving to the City Ground from Newcastle United, the 23-year-old has improved massively in recent years. In his debut campaign, he helped the Reds qualify for the Europa League.

Although Forest have struggled thus far this season, he has taken his game to another level. Having showcased his qualities in the Premier League, he has even secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team’s starting line-up.

Anderson’s recent eye-catching displays haven’t gone unnoticed as he has been attracting a lot of attention ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

Caught Offside claim that Man Utd are planning to reinforce the midfield department next year and are ‘eager’ to sign Anderson, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Forest have no intention of letting him leave easily and have slapped a whopping £100m price tag on his head. The valuation could even increase if he impresses in the World Cup next summer.

Although Anderson is high on United’s wishlist to bolster the midfield, they might find it difficult to seal the deal by matching Sean Dyche’s side’s asking price. United would have to raise funds by selling stars.

Anderson to Man Utd

The report claim that Manchester City are also in this race and have already done groundwork to finalise the operation; therefore, they are currently ahead of Man Utd in this race.

After revamping the attacking department last summer, United are said to be looking for a midfield overhaul next year. A plethora of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, with Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Angelo Stiller being among them, alongside Anderson. It has even been suggested that Ruben Amorim’s side could look to sign more than one midfielder.

Anderson is comfortable playing in the deep-lying playmaker position and the box-to-box role. He has been showing signs that he could become a world-class midfielder in the future.

Therefore, the England international would be a great coup for the Old Trafford club should they eventually manage to secure his services.