Man Utd interested in signing Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Giuseppe Meazza Stadium from PSV Eindhoven back in 2021, the 29-year-old has enjoyed great success over the years, winning a Serie A title and numerous major domestic cup competitions. He even helped his side reach the final of the Champions League twice.

He has been showcasing his productivity for the Nerazzurri, making 16 goal contributions across all competitions last term. Moreover, although he has been ruled out for a few months due to an ankle injury, he has already netted three goals in 15 appearances in all tournaments this season and has kept three clean sheets.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that despite still having a contract until 2028 at Inter, they would be open to letting him leave next year should they receive a ‘serious’ proposal. A January move is unlikely due to his injury, but he could leave at the end of this season.

Man Utd are interested in signing him and could make a concrete approach. However, purchasing the Dutchman won’t be straightforward, as Newcastle United and Aston Villa are in this race as well.

Dumfries has been displaying his best as an RWB for the Italian giants but is also comfortable in the right-back position, and Ronald Koeman deploys him in this role for the Netherlands national team.

Dumfries to Man Utd

The defender, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, can deliver crosses from the wide areas, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

United currently have Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui as options for the RWB position, but neither is an attacking-minded player. So, Ruben Amorim has been using Amad Diallo in this position, but he isn’t strong enough defensively.

So, Dumfries might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd to play in Amorim’s system should they purchase him. United hold a long-standing interest in the former PSV star as they were also previously linked with a move for him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services next summer.