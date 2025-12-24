Man Utd identify Ayyoub Bouaddi as Casemiro replacement

Manchester United have identified Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi as a potential replacement for Casemiro at the end of the season, according to TEAMtalk.

It has long been clear that United are targeting significant midfield reinforcements after spending heavily to strengthen their attack last summer.

As a result, several options have been discussed, with the latest name linked to a potential move to Old Trafford being the highly rated French teenager Bouaddi.

Despite turning 18 only at the start of October, the Lille midfielder has already made 74 senior appearances and featured 20 times in all competitions this season under Bruno Génésio, performances that have caught United’s attention.

According to TEAMtalk, Man Utd are looking to sign at least two new midfielders amid uncertainties regarding the futures of Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes.

In addition, with Casemiro’s contract set to run out at the end of the season, Bouaddi has been identified to lead their midfield overhaul, according to the report.

With the Brazilian midfielder expected to end his three-year stint at Old Trafford, the report adds that United have been keeping tabs on the 18-year-old, watching him ‘extensively’ in recent months with the view of making him the long-term successor to Casemiro when he departs.

Bouaddi to Man Utd

Having recently extended his contract at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy until 2029, Lille are demanding a £52m fee for the France U21 international, who is also of keen interest to Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. TEAMtalk adds.

Casemiro has played a key role for the Red Devils this season, featuring 15 times in the Premier League, but uncertainty surrounds his future at Old Trafford, with his contract due to run out at the end of the campaign.

Speculation is growing that the midfielder could depart next summer, making it increasingly important for United to plan for a long-term successor, with Bouaddi emerging as a viable option.

The youngster has already shown he can perform on a big stage, particularly in this season’s Europa League, where he has appeared in five matches, earning praise for his tireless off-the-ball effort and, above all, his impressive ability in possession.

United will need to act swiftly by turning their interest into a formal offer in January, as the battle for the Frenchman’s signature will intensify next summer.