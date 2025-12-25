Man Utd keen on signing Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, as per Caught Offside.

The Red Devils decided to revamp the defence last year and attempted to purchase the Englishman. However, the Toffees refused to let him leave; as a result, United were forced to explore alternative options.

Eventually, they purchased Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt. However, the Frenchman is still very young and has found it difficult to cope with the Premier League’s physicality. On the other hand, De Ligt enjoyed a bright start this season but has been out injured in recent weeks.

Other than the duo, United currently have Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, and Lisandro Martínez as specialist centre-back options. However, Martínez has struggled with injury problems in recent years, while Maguire has been out injured in recent months. The former Leicester City star’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season, and he might leave for free.

Caught Offside claim that with Maguire’s future currently uncertain, Man Utd have started exploring options to strengthen the defensive department.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, who has entered the final few months of his current contract, is on their radar. Moreover, Atalanta youngster Honest Ahanor is on Ruben Amorim’s wishlist.

United want to sign a centre-back who is comfortable defending wide areas to help Amorim implement his 3-4-2-1 formation, and remain keen on purchasing Branthwaite.

Branthwaite to Everton

The 23-year-old, valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt, has a contract until 2030 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. So, the Toffees are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to let him leave next year.

Branthwaite, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is a left-footed, blistering-quick left-sided centre-back. He has proven his worth in the Premier League over the last two seasons. However, he has been out injured since the start of this season.

Still, he is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services next year.