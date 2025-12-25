Liverpool open talks to sign Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Serbian burst onto the spotlight, having displayed eye-catching performances for Fiorentina. After being impressed by him, Arsenal reportedly expressed their interest in him, but the Bianconeri eventually managed to secure his services back in 2022.

However, the forward has failed to flourish in his career at the Allianz Stadium. With his existing deal set to expire at the end of this season, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

Fichajes state that Vlahovic currently earns €12m-a-year in salary, and Juventus don’t want to hand him a fresh term by matching his current wages. So, he is likely to leave in January or next summer.

Following Alexander Isak’s recent lengthy injury, Liverpool are planning to sign a new striker in January and have earmarked Vlahovic as a serious option.

The Reds have already made contact to finalise the deal, and Juventus are prepared to let him leave for a fee of around £17m. Liverpool are even ready to match the player’s current salary to persuade him to join.

Vlahovic enjoyed a bright start this season, scoring six goals and registering two assists in 10 starts across all competitions. However, he has been out due to a groin injury in recent weeks and is unlikely to return before the second week of March. Therefore, it would be a surprise to see if Liverpool eventually opt to secure his service in January.

Vlahovic to Liverpool

Following Isak’s injury, Liverpool have been left with Hugo Ekitike as the only centre-forward. Moreover, as Mohamed Salah has joined the Egyptian national team for AFCON and Cody Gakpo is also out injured, the Merseyside club have a very thin frontline.

They attempted to sign Antoine Semenyo from AFC Bournemouth in January, but the player has reportedly decided to join Manchester City. Now, it is going to be interesting to see who Liverpool eventually opt to sign to reinforce the frontline next month.

Meanwhile, following a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, Liverpool will take on bottom-side Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.