Man Utd ‘really like’ Atletico Madrid star Pablo Barrios

Manchester United reportedly ‘really like’ Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios, as per TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old initially started his youth career at Real Madrid before joining Los Rojiblancos back in 2017. After rising through their youth system, he made his first team debut in 2022 before establishing himself as a key starter in recent years.

He won an Olympic Gold medal for Spain a couple of years ago and has secured his place in Luis De La Fuente’s Spanish national team, having displayed impressive performances in La Liga.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd want to reinforce the engine room next year and have identified Barrios’ teammate, Conor Gallagher, as a serious option.

While scouting the former Chelsea star, United have been impressed by Barrios and have spoken ‘glowingly’ about him. Now, they ‘really like’ the Spaniard and could make a concrete approach to secure his services.

Ruben Amorim doesn’t want to make a stopgap loan signing and only wants players who would fit their long-term vision. The report claim that the Spanish giants have no intention of parting ways with him just yet, with his existing deal set to run until 2030.

However, Man Utd haven’t been put off by Atletico’s stance and are ready to make a move to seal the deal with the player having a £105m release clause in his current contract.

Barrios to Man Utd

Barrios is a technically gifted, dynamic midfielder. He is comfortable playing in a double midfield pivot role but is also efficient in the box-to-box position.

He can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, and is also efficient in defensive contributions. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it will be extremely difficult for Amorim’s side to seal the deal if Atletico Madrid don’t lower their valuation.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether they will eventually make a concrete approach to finalise the operation in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa last weekend, United are set to welcome Newcastle United at Old Trafford in a crucial Premier League fixture on Boxing Day.