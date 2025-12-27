Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd hold talks to sign Leipzig star Yan Diomande
Manchester United have reportedly held talks to sign RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, as per TEAMtalk.
The Red Devils decided to revamp the frontline by purchasing Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo last summer. Moreover, Amad Diallo and Joshua Zirkzee are options for the attack.
However, with Amad and Mbeumo out on international duty, Ruben Amorim has been left with a very thin attack. Amid this situation, Bruno Fernandes has sustained a rare injury and is set to remain sidelined over the coming weeks.
So, it appears United are planning to sign a new forward in January. They attempted to buy Antoine Semenyo from AFC Bournemouth, but the forward has decided to join Manchester City.
After missing out on the Ghanaian international, the Red Devils have seemingly shifted focus to alternative options. TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd have earmarked Diomande as a serious option to strengthen the attack and have already held talks with the player’s representatives over a potential swoop.
United aren’t the only big six Premier League club interested in signing him; however, Leipzig have no intention of letting him leave. He has no release clause in his current contract, which will run until 2030.
It has been suggested that the German side have slapped a whopping £87m price tag on his head to fend off potential suitors.
Diomande to Man Utd
After impressing in the Bundesliga this season, the forward has secured his place in the Ivory Coast national team. He started for The Elephants in their opening AFCON game and displayed an excellent performance alongside Amad.
Having moved to Red Bull Arena from Spanish side Leganés last summer, the 19-year-old has showcased his productivity this season, making 10 goal contributions across all competitions.
He is a left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He can provide cover in the centre-forward position if needed. He is quick, strong, technically sound, and can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas.
Diomande would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services next year.
