Man Utd hold talks to sign AS Roma star Evan Ndicka

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with AS Roma over a deal to sign Evan Ndicka, as per a recent Italian report.

After revamping the attacking department last summer, the Red Devils have improved their goal-scoring numbers significantly this season. They have netted 32 goals from 18 Premier League matches; only Arsenal and Manchester City have scored more thus far.

However, Ruben Amorim’s side have struggled defensively. Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire have been out injured in recent weeks, while Lisandro Martínez has recently returned from a long-term knee injury.

Moreover, Leny Yoro has struggled to showcase his best, while Noussair Mazraoui is currently out on international duty with Morocco to play in AFCON.

They have leaked 28 goals; relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest have conceded the same number of goals. So, it appears that with Maguire’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, United are planning to sign a new centre-back.

Now, AS Roma Live (via GiveMeSport) report that Man Utd have identified Ndicka as a serious option and have already held talks with Roma to seal the deal.

The Giallorossi are interested in signing Joshua Zirkzee, and United could look to sign the Ivory Coast international on a part-exchange deal involving the Dutchman.

Ndicka to Man Utd

The Italian giants are looking to sign Zirkzee on a loan deal in January with an obligation to make the move permanent next summer, and United are willing to sign Ndicka at the end of this season instead of mid-season.

The 26-year-old is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2028. He is a 6ft 3in tall left-footed centre-back and has joined the Ivory Coast national team for AFCON.

He is comfortable with possession, good in the air, strong, and efficient in defensive contributions. In 21 appearances across all competitions, the African has scored a solitary goal and has helped his side keep eight clean sheets this season. So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Red Devils eventually manage to lure him away from Stadio Olímpico next year to address their defensive frailties.