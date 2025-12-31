Man Utd plot ambitious swoop to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make an ambitious swoop to sign Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After enjoying great success at Liverpool, the 27-year-old decided to run his contract down and join Los Blancos as a free agent last summer.

However, the Englishman has failed to prove his worth in La Liga thus far, with injury problems being one of the main reasons.

He has started only seven times in the Champions League and La Liga combined this season, registering a solitary assist. He has been out over the last few weeks due to a thigh issue and won’t be able to return before February.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to reinforce the defensive department next year and have earmarked Alexander-Arnold as a serious option. They have been monitoring his situation closely and are ready to submit a formal proposal worth around £35m to seal the deal, with his existing deal set to run until 2031.

Apart from the Red Devils, Newcastle United are also interested in him and are prepared to launch a formal proposal if Los Blancos allow him to leave.

However, Real Madrid don’t want to part ways with him just yet and believe Alexander-Arnold would be able to showcase his best in the Spanish top-flight over the coming times despite his recent struggles.

Alexander-Arnold to Man Utd

The player himself doesn’t want to leave the Estadio Bernabéu either. So, United will have to put their best efforts into finalising the operation should they make a formal approach.

Alexander-Arnold is a right-back by trait but is also comfortable in the RWB position and can provide cover in the engine room if needed. He is an attack-minded player and would be an ideal option to play in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

However, considering the fierce rivalry between Liverpool and Man Utd, the player is highly unlikely to agree on a deal to move to Old Trafford, especially given he is a boyhood Red.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether Amorim’s side will eventually make a formal move to secure his service next year.