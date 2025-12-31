Man Utd will go ‘all out’ to sign Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson

Manchester United are set to go ‘all out’ to complete the signing of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, according to Football Insider.

Anderson was central to Forest’s impressive 2024–25 campaign, playing a major role in their seventh-place Premier League finish during their third season back in the top flight, narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification while also reaching the FA Cup semi-finals.

While the Tricky Trees have struggled for consistency this season, the 23-year-old has continued to stand out in midfield, remaining a crucial figure for Forest and establishing himself as one of the league’s top-performing midfielders this season, with several clubs now keen.

According to Football Insider, United have made Forest midfield sensation Anderson their ‘top target’ in midfield and will go ‘all out’ to sign the former Newcastle man.

The 23-year-old is viewed as the perfect option to reinforce Ruben Amorim’s midfield, having impressed the club’s recruitment team with his performances at the City Ground, according to the report.

Ambitious swoop

However, Football Insider reveals that a January swoop would be difficult, as Forest boss Sean Dyche is keen on retaining him in the winter. Despite that, the Red Devils remain ‘determined’ to trump other interested clubs to sign him at the end of the season.

Among the clubs set to rival United for Anderson’s signature are Liverpool and Manchester City, according to the report, which claims that persistent interest from the Premier League heavyweights has led the Tricky Trees to insert a £100m valuation on the England international.

United prioritised attacking reinforcements last summer, directing a significant portion of their spending toward adding forward options, which saw the arrivals of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko.

However, despite last season’s lack of balance, no midfield signings were made during that window, even with Christian Eriksen leaving at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Current results and performances suggest similar investment is now needed in midfield, especially with Kobbie Mainoo seeing limited action and Manuel Ugarte failing to deliver consistent displays, making the pursuit of a dependable option like Anderson increasingly necessary.