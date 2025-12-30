West Ham set to complete Adama Traore swoop

West Ham United are set to complete the transfer of Fulham forward Adama Traoré in January, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Traoré has experienced a topsy-turvy surge since helping Middlesbrough reach the Premier League, with spells at Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Fulham shaping his journey.

His standout chapter came under Nuno Espírito Santo at Wolves, where a blistering run of form briefly made him one of the division’s most dangerous wide players.

The 29-year-old, valued at £5m by Transfermarkt, also spent time on loan at Barcelona, though a permanent return to his boyhood club never materialised.

Since arriving at Fulham, the Spain international has recorded 17 goal contributions in 75 appearances, scoring four times and providing 13 assists.

While consistency has often eluded him, Traoré’s speed and dribbling remain major weapons, explaining why Marco Silva regularly turns to him to change games, highlighted by his 251 minutes’ worth of cameo appearances in the Premier League this season.

Now, West Ham have been eyeing reinforcements in attack, with Nuno personally ‘pushing’ the club’s hierarchy to sign Traoré, according to a report via Football Talk in October.

It appears a deal has now been struck, as AS claims that Traoré is set to move to the London Stadium to join West Ham after Nuno specifically requested his signature.

The report adds that the Hammers have offered the Spaniard a two-and-a-half-year contract beginning in January, with the forward set to join the club ‘immediately’.

Traore to West Ham

The former Nottingham Forest boss believes Traoré’s arrival will help turn the tide at the club in the second half of the season in their fight to survive relegation, according to the report.

West Ham have noticeably lacked pace this season, a problem that has become more evident following Mohammed Kudus’ move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

Nuno demonstrated last year at Forest how crucial speed is to his approach, matching his previous seventh-place finishes from 2019 and 2020 with a system built around quick, direct wide players. Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi thrived under him, perfectly fitting the attacking style he demands.

As a result, the imminent arrival of Traoré could prove crucial in the Hammers’ fight against relegation, with the winger well suited to the manager’s style of play.

With his transfer reportedly completed, the Hammers still require reinforcement in other areas, particularly at the backline, if they are to mount a strong comeback in the second half of the season.