Man Utd to ‘accelerate’ efforts to sign Yan Diomande

Manchester United are reportedly planning to ‘accelerate’ their efforts to sign RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande in January, as per Sky Sports.

The Red Devils decided to revamp the frontline by purchasing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko last summer. As a result, they have improved significantly in the attacking third this season.

However, with Mbeumo and Amad Diallo out on international duty to play in AFCON, United have struggled in recent games and even failed to beat bottom-side Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek.

Apart from the absence of the African duo, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount have sustained injuries, while Joshua Zirkzee has found it difficult to showcase his best in the Premier League.

Therefore, Ruben Amorim has been forced to use academy players, but they do not seem ready to play at the highest level yet. As a result, United are planning to sign a new forward in January.

AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo emerged as a serious option, but he has decided to join Manchester City. Now, Sky Sports report that Man Utd have identified Diomande as an alternative option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching displays.

Diomande to Man Utd

Although United aren’t looking to sign him immediately, they are ready to ‘accelerate’ their efforts to secure his service if other clubs make a move in January, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich also keen on him.

It has recently been reported that Leipzig want around £87m to sell the youngster, with his existing deal set to run until 2030. However, the German side might be open to letting him leave for a significantly lower fee and could accept around £52m.

Diomande is a left-winger by trait and has enjoyed a promising start this season, making 10 goal contributions across all competitions thus far. Currently, he has been on international duty with the Ivory Coast national team, alongside Amad, to play in AFCON.

The 19-year-old is quick, strong, efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas, and can create opportunities for fellow attackers.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his service in the winter window to strengthen the attacking department.