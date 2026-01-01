Man Utd to break transfer record to sign Jude Bellingham

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to break their transfer record to sign Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils hold a long-standing interest in the Englishman as they initially attempted to secure his service back in 2020 after being impressed by his performances at Birmingham City.

However, the 22-year-old rejected a move to Old Trafford in favour of joining Borussia Dortmund. After learning his traits at Signal Iduna Park for a few years, he signed for Los Blancos in 2023.

Bellingham enjoyed a productive couple of campaigns under former manager Carlo Ancelotti’s guidance at the Estadio Bernabéu. However, since Xabi Alonso’s arrival as the manager, the midfielder hasn’t been able to replicate the last two seasons’ performances thus far this term.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to reinforce the midfield department by signing a player with leadership qualities, and have earmarked Bellingham as a serious option.

The midfielder would be open to returning to his homeland to play in the Premier League, and United are prepared to break their transfer record to sign him.

Paul Pogba, who moved to Old Trafford from Juventus for a €105m deal, is currently their record arrival, and United are prepared to spend around €150m[£131m] to sign Bellingham.

Bellingham to Man Utd

Although Real Madrid don’t want to let him leave as they see the youngster in their long-term project, they might be tempted to accept the huge offer to reinforce other areas of the squad.

Bellingham, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a dynamic box-to-box midfielder by trait but has showcased his best as a CAM under Ancelotti. Moreover, he is comfortable playing in a double midfield pivot role.

With Casemiro’s existing deal set to expire at the end of this season and Manuel Ugarte struggling to showcase his best in the Premier League, Man Utd are said to be looking to revamp the engine room next year.

Bellingham is one of the best players in the world and would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to lure him away from the Spanish capital in January or next summer.