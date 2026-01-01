Man Utd monitoring Stade Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet

Manchester United are considering a swoop for Stade Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, according to Danyal Khan.

While Lisandro Martinez’s return from injury offers United a major defensive boost, uncertainties surrounding Harry Maguire’s future have necessitated possible centre-back reinforcement, as his contract expires at the end of the season.

Among the names linked is Jacquet, who could follow Leny Yoro’s move from Ligue 1 to Old Trafford.

A product of Stade Rennais’ academy, Jacquet broke into the first team at the start of 2024 and impressed during a loan spell with Clermont Foot last season.

Since cutting that loan short, the 20-year-old has become a regular for Les Rouge et Noirs, starting 15 of their 16 Ligue 1 matches at centre-back this season, with his displays drawing interest from several clubs, including United.

This is according to Sky Sports‘ Danyal Khan, who claims the Red Devils are monitoring the France U21 international ahead of a possible move to Old Trafford.

The journalist adds that while a January move would be unlikely, Ruben Amorim’s side remains keen on completing a swoop for the 20-year-old and could decide to accelerate efforts should other clubs join the race for the defensive ace.

Jacquet to Man Utd

Jacquet was selected in the UEFA Under-19 Team of the Tournament at the 2024 European Championships, the only French representative.

He has since made five appearances for the under-21 side, completing a full 90 minutes alongside Leny Yoro in a recent fixture against Switzerland.

Manchester United’s use of a back three could present Jacquet with a clearer route into first-team action, particularly with Maguire widely expected to move on.

His defensive awareness at just 20 has drawn widespread admiration, especially this season, when he averages 1.71 interceptions and 1.96 clearances per 90 minutes, according to FBref.

However, while a move for Jacquet—who would likely cost well above his £17m Transfermarkt valuation—makes sense given his qualities, it is important to note that Ayden Heaven has been rock-solid in Amorim’s backline and is steadily building momentum to become the manager’s preferred option. The potential addition of Jacquet could disrupt that progress.

Should the club press ahead with the deal, it will be interesting to see how Amorim manages the rotation between the Frenchman, Heaven, and Yoro, all of whom play in the same position.