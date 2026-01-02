West Ham progressing in talks to sign Lazio forward Taty Castellanos

West Ham United have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Lazio centre-forward Taty Castellanos, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers have endured a turbulent run of form so far this season that has seen them win only three of their 19 Premier League games, the joint second lowest in the league alongside 19th-placed Burnley.

With relegation fears looming, the club are looking to make significant reinforcements in the transfer window to provide Nuno Espírito Santo with sufficient depth, particularly in the attack.

In recent weeks, Football Talk, citing various sources, has reported the East Londoners’ interest in several centre-forward options, including Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jorgen Strand Larson, as well as the recently agreed deal for Gil Vicente’s prolific forward, Pablo.

The latest name linked to the club is Castellanos, according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that West Ham have reached an agreement with Lazio for the permanent transfer of the Argentina international.

Castellanos, who is predominantly a centre-forward but can operate across the frontline, has registered five goal contributions in ten Serie A games for the Biancocelest, having previously provided 22 in all competitions last season.

A deal has now been struck for his transfer to the London Stadium for £25m, with the 27-year-old set to sign a long-term contract following completion of his medicals, Romano adds.

Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Castellanos will now travel to the UK to undergo his medical tests before putting pen to paper on his contract with the Hammers.

Agreement reached

It is a positive sign that the Hammers have moved swiftly to secure two attacking options, particularly given their well-known struggle for goals.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side ranks as the sixth-lowest scorers in the Premier League with 21 goals this season and currently sit 18th in the table, four points adrift of safety.

In the Primeira Liga, 21-year-old Pablo has scored nine times in 12 top-flight appearances this season.

Castellanos, meanwhile, has scored twice in Serie A for Lazio after missing two months with a hamstring problem, and together with Callum Wilson, who has four goals this season, the trio are expected to provide West Ham with much-needed depth in attack.

However, despite the need to bolster the attack, West Ham’s problems extend to defence, with only bottom-placed Wolves having conceded more goals (40) than the Hammers’ 38 in the Premier League this season.

Avoiding relegation will likely require West Ham to secure at least seven to nine victories, with that target viewed as the minimum needed to remain in the Premier League.