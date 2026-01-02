Man Utd & Tottenham battling to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are in a battle over a deal to sign RB Leipzig left winger Yan Diomande, according to talkSPORT.

The 19-year-old is currently on international duty with the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, where the holders are set to face Burkina Faso in Tuesday’s round-of-16 encounter.

Although Diomande failed to score or register an assist during the group stage, the versatile forward has been in rampaging form for Leipzig in the Bundesliga over recent months.

In his last seven league games alone, the Ivorian has netted six goals and provided three assists, taking his overall tally of the season to 11 goal contributions in 16 games for Ole Werner’s side, which has caught the eye of several clubs.

That impressive run includes a hat-trick in December’s emphatic 6–0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, a feat that saw him become the Bundesliga’s second-youngest hat-trick scorer at just 19 years and 22 days.

According to talkSPORT, Man Utd and Tottenham have set their sights on Diomande as a potential option to reinforce their attacks.

For United, while more priority is given to bolstering their midfield ranks rather than adding a new winger, Ruben Amorim’s side are still exploring a wide option for the 2026 transfer window after missing out on Manchester City-bound Antoine Semnyo, according to the report.

On the other hand, the report adds that Tottenham are keen on signing a left winger and are now eyeing a move for Diomande, although they remain interested in Manchester City’s Savinho following last summer’s failed move.

However, amid interest from the Premier League duo, talkSPORT reports that Leipzig are unwilling to sell the Ivorian in January, making a summer move more realistic, and there’s a belief a deal could be struck at around £52m rather than the Bundesliga outfit’s steep £87.2m valuation.

Over the last year, the 19-year-old has averaged 4.08 successful take-ons per game, placing him in the top one per cent of wingers across Europe’s top five leagues, alongside 6.22 progressive carries, which ranks within the top three per cent.

He also records just over five shot-creating actions per match, while his defensive output is also strong, averaging 0.94 interceptions per game, a metric that places him in the top 3%.

Having sold Benjamin Sesko and Xavi Simons to United and Tottenham, respectively, in the last transfer window, Leipzig have unearthed another standout prospect in Diomande, who could make the move to either club next summer.