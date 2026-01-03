James, Cucurella and Pedro and Neto return: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Manchester City

Chelsea are winless in three matches and have parted ways with Enzo Maresca since their draw versus Bournemouth, but face a difficult task next as they take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on matchday 20 of the Premier League tomorrow.

Calum McFarlane is expected to lead the Blues for the game and will look to make a positive first impression with a winning start in the team’s first outing of the year. Here is how the Chelsea team might line-up against the Sky Blues.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is likely to keep his place in goal.

Defenders – Reece James could replace Josh Acheampong at right back, whereas Marc Cucurella could also come in at left back. The latter is recovering from an injury but having returned to training, he could be drafted back into the team with Chelsea chasing vital points in their quest for Champions League football.

Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah are likely to play together as the central defenders.

Joao Pedro to lead the line

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have been decent in recent games for Chelsea and Enzo Maresca’s preferred pairing in the double pivot is likely to be picked by his successor too. The South Americans are expected to be two of Chelsea’s first names on the team sheet against Manchester City, with Cole Palmer also heavily expected to start at number 10.

Estevao Willian has performed for Chelsea in the bigger games this season and will look to make an impact down the right wing, whereas Alejandro Garnacho could be replaced by Pedro Neto on the left flank.

Forward – Liam Delap failed to impress last time out against Bournemouth, so Joao Pedro might return to the team as the solitary striker.

Here is a look at the Chelsea team on paper.