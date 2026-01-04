Man Utd exploring Carlos Baleba deal, Bouaddi + Mouzakitis also eyed

Manchester United are exploring a move to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba this January, as per Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas.

It has been evident for some time that United intend to strengthen their midfield after funnelling major resources into attacking signings last summer.

Despite completing big-money deals for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško, a clear lack of quality in central midfield remained.

Adding at least one midfielder now appears inevitable, although it is still unclear whether INEOS will begin reshaping the squad in January or wait until the summer, with several potential targets surfacing in recent weeks.

During the final days of the summer window, Ruben Amorim’s side made a late attempt to sign Baleba, reportedly submitting an opening bid that was rejected and not revisited.

It appears the club are set to rekindle their interest in the Brighton star, as Sky Sports‘ Lyall Thomas claims that the Red Devils are exploring a move for the possible transfer of Baleba to Old Trafford this January.

Midfield reinforcement

With the Seagulls likely to demand a fee above his £52m Transfermarkt valuation, the report adds that a deal to sign the Cameroonian international this January would be difficult, as the Sussex-based outfit are keen on keeping him at the AMEX until next summer.

However, the 13-time Premier League champions are eyeing more than one midfield reinforcement and are tracking other possible options alongside Baleba for a 2026 move, including Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi and Olympiacos prodigy Christos Mouzakitis, according to the report.

The Cameroon international is viewed as an elite young talent, combining strength, intelligence, and technical ability that point toward his potential to become a well-rounded midfielder.

Energetic without the ball and commanding in possession, Baleba offers defensive protection in key areas while also driving play forward with confidence.

If United were to pursue him next summer, he would arrive having already completed two full Premier League seasons, and recent signings such as Mbeumo and Cunha have strengthened the view that players with top-flight English experience tend to settle more seamlessly at Old Trafford.