Man Utd make move to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Manchester United have reportedly made a move to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, as per TEAMtalk.

Since joining La Dea from Salernitana back in 2022, the 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A, helping his side win the Europa League title.

Having displayed impressive performances in the Italian top-flight, the Brazilian attracted a lot of attention last summer. United were said to be one of the clubs interested in him, but a move eventually didn’t come to fruition.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are determined to reinforce the midfield department this month and have reignited their interest in signing Ederson.

The Red Devils have made contact through intermediaries to learn about the details of signing him, and La Dea might be open to letting him leave for less than £35m with his existing deal set to run until 2027.

However, the Italian side has no intention of parting ways with him in mid-season, and Ederson is keen on joining a Champions League club. So, United would have to put their best efforts to seal the deal before the February 2nd transfer deadline.

The report state that apart from the South American, Man Utd are also interested in Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Connor Gallagher, and Ruben Neves to revamp the engine room.

Ederson to Man Utd

Ederson likes to be deployed in a double midfield pivot role but is also comfortable in the box-to-box position. He is dynamic, strong, technically sound, can carry the ball from deep, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

With Casemiro’s existing deal set to expire at the end of this season and Manuel Ugarte struggling to showcase his best in the Premier League, Man Utd need to upgrade the midfield department.

Ederson is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career; therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in this winter transfer window.