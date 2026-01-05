Man Utd learn price tag to sign Brighton’s Carlos Baleba

Manchester United have been made aware of how much they would need to spend to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, as per a recent report.

After parting ways with Erik ten Hag last term, the Red Devils decided to appoint Ruben Amorim as the new manager. However, United have struggled under the Portuguese boss’s guidance over the last 14 months.

Currently, they are languishing sixth in the Premier League table with 31 points from 20 matches. Although they are only three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, they are only four points ahead of fourteenth-placed Crystal Palace.

After failing to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United in the last two matches, Man Utd have decided to part ways with Amorim, and Darren Fletcher has been appointed as the interim manager.

It has been suggested that the Scotsman could be in charge for the next couple of games before the arrival of another interim boss, who will stay until the end of this season. United are planning to hire a new manager next summer.

Amid this situation, the club’s hierarchy are planning to continue their work to improve the squad this year. It has widely been reported that, having revamped the attacking department last summer, United are planning to overhaul the engine room.

Baleba to Man Utd

Fichajes state that Man Utd have identified Baleba as a ‘perfect’ option and could make a concrete approach to secure his service in this winter transfer or next summer.

With the Cameroonian still having a contract until 2028, the Seagulls aren’t in any rush to sell him and have slapped a whopping £100m price tag on his head to keep the vultures away.

The report claim that following Baleba’s slight dip in form this season, his potential suitors, such as United, thought he might become available in a cut-price deal. However, Brighton have no intention of letting him leave for anything less than their valuation.

The 22-year-old has been out on international duty with Cameroon to play in AFCON and has guided his team to reach the quarter-final.

It remains to be seen whether Man Utd will eventually manage to secure his service to reinforce the midfield department.